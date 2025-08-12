Making D.C. Streets Safe Again

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he was deploying the National Guard and temporarily federalizing the D.C. police department to restore order to the streets of the nation’s capital. The announcement came on the heels of a long-running debate among Republicans, reignited by a recent assault on a former DOGE employee, about whether to revoke the district’s decades-long right of “home rule.”

John Ketcham and Charles Fain Lehman argue that while fully revoking home rule would be “unlikely and probably imprudent,” the White House and Congress have several tools at their disposal to correct the destructive policies of the District’s local government. “From hiring more police officers to appointing a ‘control board’ to run the criminal justice system,” they write, “history and law present several levers that the Trump administration should consider pulling to improve residents’ lives.”