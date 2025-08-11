A Chilling Effect on ICE

The Justice Department, Heather Mac Donald writes, has “just filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to vindicate its authority to enforce immigration law.” The move comes in response to a ruling from a federal judge in Los Angeles that ICE’s questioning of suspected illegal aliens was unconstitutional. U.S. District Court Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong declared that the use of race in tandem with several other factors—including a Spanish accent or inability to speak English and presence at day-job pickup sites known to harbor illegals—did not constitute sufficient grounds for questioning people about their immigration status.

The ruling will have a “chilling effect on immigration enforcement,” Mac Donald writes, and “That chilling effect is precisely the point.” The Supreme Court has ordered the plaintiffs to respond to the government’s emergency appeal by August 12. Regardless of what the Court decides, she writes, “Frimpong’s rules for litigating in her courtroom are themselves a violation of the principle of color-blindness.” Read more here.