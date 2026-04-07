Islam and Britain

The nation is sacrificing core liberal principles.

/ Politics and Law, States and Cities, Education
April 07, 2026 / Share
/ Newsletter / Politics and Law, States and Cities, Education
Apr 07 2026 / Share

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