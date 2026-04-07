Islam and Britain

As part of his preliminary plan for Fiscal 2027, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seeking $38 billion for the city’s Department of Education. That’s about 30 percent of the entire city budget and a $3 billion increase from this fiscal year—despite declining public school enrollment.

Jennifer Weber argues that, instead of pouring increasing sums into the DOE, Mayor Mamdani should look to cut waste in three areas: “administrative growth, vendor contracting, and ‘due process cases,’ also known as Carter cases.”

On cutting administrative costs, New York could look to cities like Philadelphia and L.A., which have saved hundreds of millions of dollars in spending without laying off teachers. Weber suggests that the city stop automatically renewing vendor contracts. And on Carter cases, which involve private school reimbursements for students with disabilities, Weber recommends reversing a Bill de Blasio-era policy that caused these expenditures to skyrocket. Reforms in all three areas could generate massive savings, potentially eliminating the need for Mamdani’s proposed tax hikes.

“Before asking New Yorkers to pay still more, [Mamdani] should demonstrate that the city is spending its tax dollars wisely,” writes Weber.