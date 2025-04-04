Eric Adams’s Independent Run

/ Friday Face Palm 🤦🏻‍♀️ Remember Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota who ran alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential race? (Don’t worry: we almost forgot about him, too.) Walz recently told New York that before joining Harris’s campaign, he warned her that he can be a “train wreck.” His words, not ours, though we can’t say we disagree. It appears the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Walz’s daughter, Hope, recently took to TikTok to make sure her followers knew that even though she was accepted to graduate school, she wouldn’t be going. “I am not going to name the institution, but given recent events, I am not going to give my money, go into debt for, or support institutions that do not support students and the right to protest and speak out for their communities,” she stated. By “recent events,” she could, of course, be referring to universities’ crackdown on anti-Semitism ever since the Trump administration has threatened to pull federal funding. (Heather Mac Donald recently wrote about the administrative chaos unfolding at Columbia—you can read her piece here.) If Hope Walz is indeed implying that she has a problem with universities not allowing anti-Jewish hate or pro-Hamas protests, then we’d agree that she should skip graduate school and find a place that’s better suited for a “privileged white woman” to air her views. —

