The American Association of University Professors claims to value faculty self-governance. Yet it has remained silent as one of its major donors, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, bankrolls the fellow-to-faculty model—a program that fast-tracks activist scholars into tenured roles and undermines professors’ ability to manage their own affairs.

In his latest exposé, Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow John Sailer shows how universities use these fellowship programs to erode faculty self-governance. “Multiple professors told me how deans denied or limited their departments’ funds for regular hiring, while strongly encouraging them to hire through fellow-to-faculty programs,” he reports. This strong-arm tactic threatens not just professors’ autonomy but academic freedom itself.

