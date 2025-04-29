Princeton Professor: “I want President Eisgruber subpoenaed before Congress”

Back in 2020, Princeton president Christopher Eisgruber declared that the university was guilty of “systemic racism” against racial minorities. Most faculty have been supportive of Princeton’s “antiracism” policy, but a handful see it for what it truly is: discriminatory.

“In these professors’ telling, Princeton’s president is a vengeful administrator who punishes anyone who questions DEI orthodoxy,” Christopher Rufo writes. He talked with one of them to get a better look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

“All the people who’ve been signing these anti-Israel petitions and going to the encampments are being considered for the top administrative positions,” the professor said. “We have a local chapter of Hamas supporters, and they’re feted by the university.”

Read the interview here.