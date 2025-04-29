Princeton Professor: “I want President Eisgruber subpoenaed before Congress”

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at Christopher Rufo’s Q & A with a Princeton professor, Donald Trump’s executive order on foreign funding in higher education, Pennsylvania’s involuntary-commitment laws, policing pioneer August Vollmer’s legacy, and the career of novelist Jay McInerney.
Back in 2020, Princeton president Christopher Eisgruber declared that the university was guilty of “systemic racism” against racial minorities. Most faculty have been supportive of Princeton’s “antiracism” policy, but a handful see it for what it truly is: discriminatory.
“In these professors’ telling, Princeton’s president is a vengeful administrator who punishes anyone who questions DEI orthodoxy,” Christopher Rufo writes. He talked with one of them to get a better look at what’s happening behind the scenes.
“All the people who’ve been signing these anti-Israel petitions and going to the encampments are being considered for the top administrative positions,” the professor said. “We have a local chapter of Hamas supporters, and they’re feted by the university.”
Read the interview here.
Last week, President Trump signed an executive order directing universities to report the source and purpose of non-domestic gifts. Those that decline to do so will be subject to potential audits and investigations.
Neetu Arnold calls it “a full-circle moment.” In Trump’s first term, several universities collectively failed to report some $6.5 billion in foreign funding. “Even when universities do disclose foreign gifts, current law does not require the Department of Education to disclose donor names or universities to report consistently a gift’s purpose,” Arnold explains. Read about the order here, and how it will help to restore universities’ independence.
Since 1970, states have made it increasingly difficult to commit people involuntarily to psychiatric hospitals. One inevitable consequence is that people like Cody Balmer—the man who allegedly firebombed Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s home—remain on the streets until it is too late.
City Journal associate editor John Hirschauer argues that states should cautiously expand their parens patriae (“parent of the country”) authority, intervening when people with serious mental illness and a history of violence “have proved incapable of living dignified lives.”
Read the rest of the piece here.
August Vollmer was Berkeley, California’s first police chief, from 1909 to 1932. He became the leading advocate for professionalization of policing, but today, critics charge him with creating a policing model that borrowed military tools to reinforce unjust racial hierarchies. “The attacks on Vollmer’s legacy are clearly propaganda—part of an effort to delegitimize policing in the United States,” writes John M. MacDonald.
For our spring issue, Charles F. McElwee sat down with novelist Jay McInerney to discuss his life, decades-long career, and what he hopes to tackle next (yes, he’s still at it).
“I didn’t think at all that I was writing about a period so much as I felt I was exorcising some of my demons,” he tells McElwee of his work on Bright Lights, Big City. Published in 1984, it became one of the defining novels of the 1980s.
Read McElwee’s insightful profile here.
Rafael Mangual, Jesse Arm, Tal Fortgang, and John Ketcham discuss the FBI’s arrest of a Wisconsin judge, the Jewish students who were blocked from areas of Yale University’s campus, and the other topics they’re following right now.
“Good riddance to the blight of wind turbines.”
Photo credits: William Thomas Cain / Stringer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
