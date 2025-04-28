Heather Mac Donald: Trump’s Big Step in Restoring Meritocracy

Disparate-impact theory—the idea that race-neutral standards can violate federal civil rights law if they produce racially disproportionate outcomes—has been a cornerstone of progressive legal activism for decades. Left-wing attorneys have used it to persuade courts that a wide range of objective criteria, from police literacy tests to credit-based mortgage lending, amount to illegal discrimination.

In a sweeping new executive order, President Trump has withdrawn federal support for disparate-impact theory. According to Heather Mac Donald, this is “the most important step” the White House could have taken “to restore meritocracy to American society”—but Congress must act, she argues, to ensure that the policy can’t be reversed by a future administration.

“The White House needs to persuade Congress to clarify that civil rights mean freedom from discrimination,” she writes, “not the legitimization of ‘reverse discrimination.’”

