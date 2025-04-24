Rufo: Princeton University’s Discrimination

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at a new investigation about Princeton University’s discriminatory practices, what President Trump can learn from George W. Bush on immigration, a homelessness agency that failed to address homelessness, and religious-freedom cases pending at the Supreme Court.
Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber claimed in 2020 that racism was embedded in the “structures of the university itself.” Based on a City Journal investigation, Eisgruber is right to say that he presides over a discriminatory institution—its victims, however, are not “oppressed” groups, like blacks and Hispanics, but rather “oppressor” groups, like whites.
Christopher Rufo and Manhattan Institute investigative reporter Ryan Thorpe spoke to Princeton professors and reviewed more than a dozen internal documents. The results confirm that Princeton “has flagrantly violated the principles of the Civil Rights Act in the name of ‘social justice.’”
Read their damning report here.
The Supreme Court recently halted the Trump administration’s deportation of aliens to El Salvador. John Yoo, who served in the Bush Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, has advice for the White House: don’t defy the courts.
“The Trump administration may believe that battling pro-immigration groups in court boosts its political standing,” Yoo writes. “But this posture risks alienating a conservative Supreme Court whose support the White House will need to achieve other key objectives.”
Read his full piece, comparing the Bush and Trump approaches to the judiciary, here.
Several weeks ago, President Trump issued an executive order that instructed the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) to reduce its activities to the minimum required by statute. And just last week, the administration placed all 14 employees on leave.
Good riddance, writes Devon Kurtz. As he points out, the agency oversaw the largest increase in homelessness on record. And it refused to admit that its policies contributed to the crisis. The policy known as Housing First, for instance, deemphasized transitional housing programs that require clients to remain sober, work, or participate in social services.
Read more about USICH here.
Over the past decade, the Supreme Court has affirmed that states may not exclude religious organizations from programs available to private entities.
With three relevant cases on its docket, it has an opportunity to build on these rulings and further clarify that religious identity is not a disqualifier for civic participation. As Tim Rosenberger and Noam Josse note, “A healthy pluralism does not fear faith’s presence in public life—it welcomes it.”
John Tierney joins Brian Anderson to discuss why composting and recycling persist despite the lack of evidence for their efficacy.
“Gender affirming care should be helping confused boys realize they are boys and confused girls realize they are girls. What they call ‘Gender affirming care’ now is gender mutilating torture.”
