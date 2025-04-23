What “Gender-Affirming Care” Legal Arguments Leave Out

The winds are shifting in the gender debate. Just days into his second term, President Trump signed an executive order ending federal support for pediatric sex-trait modification. The move coincides with the Supreme Court’s deliberations in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a high-stakes case challenging Tennessee’s 2023 law banning cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for gender-dysphoric minors. That case has made clear that scientific evidence for the benefits of so-called gender-affirming care is weak.

But as evolutionary biologist and Manhattan Institute fellow Colin Wright argues, framing the gender debate solely on the question of evidence isn’t enough. The more fundamental issue with “gender-affirming care” is the pseudoscientific framework on which the practice rests. Terms like “gender identity,” “brain sex,” and “sex assigned at birth” have no place in science or medicine, he maintains. Read his essay here.