The Democratic Party’s national brand is in the dumpster. A January poll found that just 31 percent of voters hold a favorable opinion of Democrats. Another mid-November poll found that 67 percent of swing voters who voted for Trump felt that Democrats were “too focused on identity politics.” And in a survey of working-class voters, 68 percent said that Democrats had moved too far left.

In our spring issue, Park MacDougald writes that “[t]his broad-based public exhaustion with cultural progressivism, seen not merely in polling but also in Trump’s newfound status as a cultural icon, seems to suggest that the Democrats’ best path forward is to ditch ‘wokeness’ and pivot to the center.”

