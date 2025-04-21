A Silver Lining on Tariffs

President Trump’s new tariffs could upend the global trading system. That might sound like a catastrophe, but economist Milton Ezrati argues that the real surprise may be that such an unsustainable system has lasted this long. For decades after World War II, initially to revive Europe and Japan, U.S. policy favored consumption over production, creating massive trade imbalances and encouraging foreign producers to rely on American buyers.

Trump’s tariffs, Ezrati writes, “represent yet another attempt . . . to correct this unsustainable situation.” If Trump backs off, the status quo will limp along. But the underlying problems aren’t going away.