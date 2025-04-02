Rufo: The Left’s Malicious Campaign Against Tesla

The Left’s loathing of Elon Musk has reached a fever pitch. This month, activists claim to have organized more than 500 protests targeting Tesla—a campaign they’ve branded the “Tesla Takedown.” Vandals have scratched and spray-painted parked cars, demonstrated outside sales lots, and in some cases even torched electric vehicles.

What explains such hostility?

“Musk has become a symbol of everything progressives oppose: oligarchy, capitalism, wealth, and innovation,” writes Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher F. Rufo. “They scorn the futuristic Cybertruck, SpaceX rockets, and Optimus robots, believing such creations should be dismantled and repurposed into chassis for public buses or I-beams for public housing.”

The campaign is more than a nuisance—it’s political violence. This is exactly why President Trump should step in, Rufo argues. Justice Department prosecutors should punish “those who destroy property as a means of political intimidation,” he writes.