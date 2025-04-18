Blame Regulators for America’s Manufacturing Decline

“There seems to be a missing chip with you.”

That’s what Fox News’s Sean Hannity said to former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz on Wednesday during an interview. And we couldn’t agree more.

Hannity was referring to Lorenz’s apparent fawning over Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. Lorenz has sparked widespread outrage over her comments about Mangione during what is truly a cringe-worthy interview with CNN on Sunday.

“It’s hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America, as if we don’t lionize criminals,” she said.

Hilarious to see a media pundit raise an eyebrow over someone stanning a murderer? Never mind that that alleged killer cold-bloodedly assassinated an innocent man who was only 50 years old and a father of two.

Right before erupting in laughter, Lorenz continued: “Here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person that seems like this morally good man, which is hard to find.”

Hmmm. A “morally good man” isn’t exactly the first description we’d use in this scenario. Lorenz claimed to Hannity that she was simply explaining the mentality of the women who are fan-girling over Mangione outside of the courthouse. Got it.