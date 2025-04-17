Heather Mac Donald: Trump’s Clumsy Attack on Harvard

The Trump administration’s war on left-wing universities has intensified. This week, the White House froze more than $2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University after the school refused to comply with an extensive list of demands—including hiring a “critical mass” of intellectually diverse faculty in each department and submitting to an audit of its hiring practices.

After decades of racial discrimination in admissions and faculty hiring, the federal government is well within its rights to demand reform. But as Heather Mac Donald argues in a new piece, the administration’s demands may have been too ambitious. “Disentangling the federal government’s academic subsidies from their often-unworthy beneficiaries,” she writes, “is much more difficult than the initial entanglement—especially as traditions around the sacred untouchability of universities have evolved.”

