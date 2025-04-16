Rufo: A New Civil-Rights Regime

Elite universities have long used diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies to justify hiring based on race rather than merit—effectively institutionalizing discrimination. Now, the Trump administration is pushing back. It has begun withholding federal funds from schools that refuse to end these practices.

President Trump shouldn’t ease up, argues Manhattan Institute fellow Christopher Rufo. For too long, Ivy League leaders have cloaked themselves in virtue while promoting policies that sort and stereotype students and faculty by race. “They are among the most active practitioners of racial discrimination, stereotyping, and segregation in America today,” Rufo writes. He outlines here how the Right can build a new civil-rights framework—one that defends colorblind equality and rejects the race-based ideologies now entrenched in American higher education.