Where Trump Goes Wrong on Tariffs

When we launched the new version of this newsletter in January, we noted our ongoing commitment to building relationships with our readers and improving the City Journal experience. Today we’ve taken another major step with the launch of the new

City Journal Podcast.

Every Monday and Thursday, our panelists will make sense of the news of the day, explore the bigger debates that are keeping City Journal’s contributors busy, and illuminate the people beyond our bylines—all in a way that makes the audience part of the conversation. In our inaugural episode, host and Senior Editor Charles Fain Lehman is joined by Manhattan Institute fellows Judge Glock, Rafael Mangual, and Daniel DiMartino to discuss what’s next for Trump’s tariffs, the latest in the deportation saga of former Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, and what people are getting up to with corpses on the New York City subway.