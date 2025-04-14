How “Too Big to Fail” Led to Trump’s Tariffs

Since the 1970s, the U.S. has run substantial trade deficits—leading to job losses in manufacturing, slowing wage growth, and skyrocketing housing costs. To keep consumption afloat, Americans turned to borrowing, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

When markets have tried to correct the imbalance, presidents and policymakers have balked—unwilling to accept the short-term pain of tighter credit. As Nicole Gelinas notes, this fear has only encouraged more reckless consumer borrowing. The economy might look very different today if Biden, Obama, Bush, or Clinton had told voters the truth: that building a stronger future would require easing off the borrowing binge. “Their failure to do so helped create the political conditions—if not the economic justification—for what Trump is doing now,” she writes.