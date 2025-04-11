Rufo: “Tesla Takedown” Activists Are Fooling Everyone

Oh, the humanity!

Or lack thereof, according to journalist Jonathan Capehart.

In his forthcoming memoir, Capehart, a Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor, recounts the 2022 incident that ended his 15-year tenure on the Post’s editorial board. Never one to miss an opportunity to shout “racism” in a crowded theater, Capehart was in high dudgeon over a Georgia law aimed at bringing greater coherence to the state’s early, absentee, and mail-in voting. As the editorial board deliberated what to say about the law, the board’s leader, Karen Tumulty, “disturbed” Capehart by casting doubt on the Biden Administration’s claim that the law was “Jim Crow 2.0.” Her offense? Asking, “How could it be voter suppression if all these people are coming out to vote?” (Georgia’s midterm elections that year had set records for turnout.)

Tumulty, a veteran reporter and opinion writer, had committed an unpardonable sin: expecting journalists to contend with facts that challenge their preferred narratives.

Adding insult to injury, the Post’s published editorial openly rejected the Jim Crow canard—leaving Capehart with no choice, it seems, but to resign from the editorial board and report Tumulty to Post HR. When the poor woman showed up for her re-education session, she had the temerity to stand by old-fashioned journalistic principles—and to show empathy for actual victims of racism. “I have a rule,” she explained. “No one should be called a Nazi unless they were an actual Nazi … So for President Biden to call the Georgia voter law ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ well, that’s an insult to people who lived through Jim Crow.”

Cheapening the experience of those who faced firehoses and lynchings to secure their rights? Pshaw. In Jonathan Capehart’s world, it’s always about Capehart. With her statement, he writes, Tumulty “took an incident where I felt ignored and compounded the insult by robbing me of my humanity.”

For someone “robbed of his humanity,” Capehart appears to have done pretty well by the Post. In his memoir, he notes that he hadn’t written editorials for 13 of his 15 years on the editorial board. These days, he’s looking in the rear-view window at various canceled interview shows and writing occasional columns that showcase his incredible journalistic drive to nail the hardest stories … like interviewing a Post intern. Nevertheless, he remains a Post Associate Editor, a title bestowed on institutional luminaries like … Bob Woodward.

If not for his smearing of a colleague for upholding professional standards, violating the confidentiality of the Post’s editorial board deliberations, and launching a racialist intimidation campaign against his own employer, it might be tempting to pity Capehart—whose gut-wrenching reveal reads more like a desperate bid for relevance.

But save your pity for the Post, which still cuts a paycheck to a man seemingly devoid of self-awareness or irony. The tagline on his now-defunct podcast?

“Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.”