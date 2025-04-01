Heather Mac Donald: The DEI Battle Is Just Beginning

Last week, Katrina Armstrong, Columbia University’s interim president, resigned—officially, to return to her prior role in the university’s medical schools. But the timing suggests otherwise. Amid a backlash from faculty and student activists over her perceived cooperation with the Trump administration, Armstrong was likely pushed out. The irony, as Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald notes, is that Armstrong hadn’t fully complied. When federal officials called for a ban on masks used to conceal identities during campus protests, Columbia issued a carefully worded policy: masks would be prohibited when used “in the commission of violations” of university rules or state law. In other words, mask-wearing could continue—as long as the intent wasn’t openly disruptive.

Armstrong’s ouster is the latest sign of higher education’s volatility. “The professional antiracists in faculties and bureaucracies won’t cede power without a fight,” Mac Donald writes, “since uprooting the diversity ideology constitutes an existential threat.”