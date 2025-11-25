Chicago’s Disastrous Budget

There’s one silver lining in the budget Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson has put forward for 2026: it will make it harder for him to win a second term.

Central to his proposals are new taxes on businesses, “showing that the mayor is indifferent to Chicago’s greatest need—attracting more businesses to increase economic growth,” John O. McGinnis writes.

Johnson blames President Trump for the budget being more than $1 billion out of whack, but federal grants make up only a portion of it. The bigger issue is Chicago’s higher-than-necessary wages and pensions. “The city could save hundreds of millions of dollars over time by reforming wasteful employee benefits and adopting procurement practices that ensure the city gets value for its money,” McGinnis observes. “Johnson has dismissed these ideas.”

