Shawn Regan

California Promised to Reduce Wildfire Risks. It’s Fallen Short.

State leaders now agree on what’s needed, but regulatory barriers continue to slow progress.

/ Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law
January 13, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law
Jan 13 2026 / Share
Read on Substack
Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article