Both Parties Want Permitting Reform. They Just Can’t Agree What For.
The SPEED Act is a major test of the “Abundance” faction on both sides of the aisle.
/ Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law
December 09, 2025 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).