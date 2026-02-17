Banning Hidden Fees Won’t Make New York’s Hotels More AffordableRead on Substack
Banning Hidden Fees Won’t Make New York’s Hotels More Affordable
The city’s high room rates are driven by scarcity, not “junk” charges.
/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities, Politics and Law
February 17, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).