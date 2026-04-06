Robert VerBruggen

America Spends a Lot of Money on Seniors

Concrete Evidence

/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
April 06, 2026 / Share

Photo: Matt Bennett/Unsplash

/ Substack / Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
Apr 06 2026 / Share

America Spends a Lot of Money on Seniors

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