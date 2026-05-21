Sean Speer

AI Policy Should Focus on Diffusion, Not Redistribution

A new “progressive vision” risks slowing the gains it hopes to share.

/ Politics and Law, Technology and Innovation
May 21, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Politics and Law, Technology and Innovation
May 21 2026 / Share

AI Policy Should Focus on Diffusion, Not Redistribution

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