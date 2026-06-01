A Weak Justification for Dropping ShotSpotterRead on Substack
A Weak Justification for Dropping ShotSpotter
Concrete Evidence
/ Politics and Law, Public Safety, Technology and Innovation, States and Cities
June 01, 2026 / Share
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