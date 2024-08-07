A Better Way to Organize New York’s Libraries

In March, Mayor Eric Adams proposed a $58 million cut to the city’s three public library systems—the New York Public Library, the Queens Public Library, and the Brooklyn Public Library. The mayor has since reversed course, but his proposal highlights the need for reform. To ensure the city’s libraries remain financially and politically sustainable, officials should consolidate the NYPL, the QPL, and the BPL into one entity: the New York City Public Library.

Today, the NYPL services Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Bronx, while the QPL and BPL serve their namesake boroughs. The three systems provide crucial educational, civic, and social services to countless New Yorkers. The libraries rely on a combination of private philanthropy and city funding, the latter of which accounts for between 40 percent and 50 percent of their operating budgets. In fiscal year 2023, the three systems’ cumulative budgets exceeded $760 million.

Consolidating the systems would make the cities’ library network more efficient and effective. First, by joining their philanthropic and lobbying power, the three systems would boost revenues and reduce redundant administrative costs. Second, given the substantial budget that a unified system would command, a merger would ensure that procurement needs could be met more competitively than they are now. A larger organization would draw more vendors to the bidding process, and the resulting price competition will save the system millions in contracting costs. Third, a unified system will have greater community engagement, and be less likely to suffer financial neglect at the hands of city and state legislators.

A merger would also save the city millions of dollars by reducing the number of full and part-time administrative positions and non-essential operating costs. It would eliminate redundant (and highly salaried) upper-management positions and curtail procurement-related expenses. Centralizing management systems, including IT, payroll, and legal services, would also cut expenses. These savings collectively would enable libraries to cover urgent renovation and program costs and help ensure they remain open for New Yorkers seven days a week.

Merging the three massive systems would require a great deal of restructuring and adjustments. The project would have to contend with the power of union-backed rank-and-file workers. Given that a portion of the savings netted from the merger would come from personnel costs, proceeding with the new system would mean needing to satisfy the greater slate of unionized workers with job security and continued deference to their collective bargaining powers.

The merger wouldn’t eliminate jobs immediately. Over a multiyear process, the three systems can gradually phase out redundant positions after retirements and resignations. The library workers’ union would be part of the planning process, which would also involve including new services and positions. Successful mergers of the city’s public schools show that it’s logistically and politically feasible to manage employee transitions.

Past integration efforts give reason for optimism. In 2013, for example, the NYPL and BPL integrated their technology services departments. The agreement saved the two systems between $1.5 million and $2 million a year in maintenance and storage costs.

Gotham’s libraries will be fraught with financial difficulties without decisive action. Merging the three existing systems to form the New York City Public Library would create a stable future for the city’s libraries and their countless users.

Photo by: Sergi Reboredo/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images