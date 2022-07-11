Contributors

Brian Allen is the art critic for National Review. He directed the museum division of the New-York Historical Society (2013–15) and the Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, in Andover, Massachusetts (2004–13).

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books, including Out into the Beautiful World and Grief and Other Stories.

Nicole Gelinas is a City Journal contributing editor, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington.

Judge Glock is the chief policy officer at the Cicero Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of The Dead Pledge: The Origins of the Mortgage Market and Federal Bailouts, 1913–1939.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and the author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture.

Steven Malanga is the senior editor of City Journal and the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a City Journal contributing editor, cohost of the How Do We Fix It? podcast, and the former editor of Popular Mechanics.

Andrey Mir is a media researcher and the author of Postjournalism and the Death of Newspapers.

Daniel Edward Rosen is a writer whose work has appeared in New York Magazine, Esquire, the New York Times, and other publications.

Harry Stein is a contributing editor of City Journal and the author of I Can’t Believe I’m Sitting Next to a Republican! and other books.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

William Voegeli is the senior editor of the Claremont Review of Books and the author of Never Enough: America’s Limitless Welfare State.

Soundings:

Seth Barron is managing editor of The American Mind and the author of The Last Days of New York. Benedict Beckeld is a New York–based philosopher and the author of Western Self-Contempt: Oikophobia in the Decline of Civilizations. Milton Ezrati is a contributing editor at The National Interest, an affiliate of the Center for the Study of Human Capital at the University at Buffalo (SUNY), chief economist for Vested, and the author of Bite-Sized Investing. Connor O’Brien is a research and policy associate at the Economic Innovation Group.

Artists:

Mark Lennihan recently retired as a staff photographer after four decades with the Associated Press in New York. Alberto Mena is a graphic artist living in New York.