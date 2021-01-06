Contributors

Shepard Barbash is former bureau chief in Mexico City for the Houston Chronicle.

Pascal Bruckner is a French philosopher and author of many books, including The Fanaticism of the Apocalypse. His article was translated by Alexis Cornel.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books, including Out into the Beautiful World and Grief and Other Stories.

Nicole Gelinas is a City Journal contributing editor, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington.

Ted Gioia is the author of 11 books, including, most recently, Music: A Subversive History.

Judge Glock is the senior policy analyst at the Cicero Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

John Steele Gordon specializes in business and financial history and is the author of books including Hamilton’s Blessing: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Our National Debt.

Katrina Gulliver is writing a history of urban life. Follow her on Twitter (@katrinagulliver).

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and the author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.

Michael Hendrix is director of state and local policy at the Manhattan Institute.

Jacob Howland is McFarlin Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of Tulsa.

Joel Kotkin is the Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University and executive director of the Urban Reform Institute. His latest book is The Coming of Neo-Feudalism: A Warning to the Global Middle Class.

Karla López del Río is associate director of the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside.

Steven Malanga is the senior editor of City Journal, the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of Shakedown: The Continuing Conspiracy Against the American Taxpayer.

Ian Penman is a journalist and the author of It Gets Me Home, This Curving Track: Objects & Essays, 2012–2018.

Christopher F. Rufo is a contributing editor of City Journal and director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty. He has directed four documentaries for PBS, including his new film, America Lost.

Karl Zinsmeister, author of the Almanac of American Philanthropy and many other books, writes often on race, ethnicity, economic opportunity, and U.S. culture.

Soundings:

Max Eden is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Rafael A. Mangual is a senior fellow and deputy director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. James B. Meigs is cohost of the How Do We Fix It? podcast and the former editor of Popular Mechanics. Joel Zinberg, M.D., J.D., is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Artists:

Sol Cotti is a Buenos Aires–based illustrator whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler, and other publications. Best known as the cartoonist for the New York Post’s Page Six (1990–2013), Sean Delonas is an award-winning painter and illustrator whose work has appeared in the nation’s largest newspapers, magazines, and books, and on television and Broadway. His cartoons are syndicated by CagleCartoons and appear worldwide. Soundings photos by Tyson Rupert.