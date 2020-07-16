Contributors

Tara Isabella Burton’s 2018 debut novel, Social Creature, was named a “book of the year” by the New York Times. Her new book is Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World.

James R. Copland is a senior fellow with and director of legal policy for the Manhattan Institute.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books, including Out into the Beautiful World and Grief and Other Stories.

Brian Patrick Eha is the author of How Money Got Free. His work has appeared in Fortune, Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and other publications.

Nicole Stelle Garnett is the John P. Murphy Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame.

Nicole Gelinas is a City Journal contributing editor, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington.

Ted Gioia is the author of 11 books, including, most recently, Music: A Subversive History.

Edward L. Glaeser is a professor of economics at Harvard University, a City Journal contributing editor, and the author of Triumph of the City.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and the author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.

Coleman Hughes is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. His writing has appeared in Quillette, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, National Review, and The Spectator.

Kay S. Hymowitz is a City Journal contributing editor, the William E. Simon Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of Manning Up: How the Rise of Women Has Turned Men into Boys.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of the bestseller The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture.

Myron Magnet, City Journal’s Editor-at-Large, is a National Humanities Medal laureate. His latest book is Clarence Thomas and the Lost Constitution.

Steven Malanga is the senior editor of City Journal, the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of Shakedown: The Continuing Conspiracy Against the American Taxpayer.

Rafael A. Mangual is a fellow and deputy director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

John Tierney is a contributing editor of City Journal, a contributing science columnist for the New York Times, and coauthor of The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It.

Michael J. Totten is a contributing editor of City Journal and the author of nine books, including Where the West Ends and The Road to Fatima Gate.

Soundings:

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. Robert Henderson is a doctoral candidate in psychology at the University of Cambridge. Glenn C. Loury is the Merton P. Stoltz Professor of the Social Sciences in the Department of Economics at Brown University. Robert Pondiscio is a senior fellow with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and the author of How the Other Half Learns.

Artists:

Keith Henry Brown is a Brooklyn-based illustrator who has created many jazz album covers—most notably, for Grammy Award–winning bassist Christian McBride. His picture book about Miles Davis, Birth of the Cool: How Jazz Great Miles Davis Found His Sound, was published in 2019. Vicki Jauron is an award-winning nature photographer specializing in birds and wildlife.