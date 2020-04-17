Contributors

Seth Barron is associate editor of City Journal.

Paul Beston is managing editor of City Journal.

Tara Isabella Burton’s 2018 debut novel, Social Creature, was named a “book of the year” by the New York Times.

Matt S. Clancy is an assistant economics professor at Iowa State University and an economist at the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Initiative.

James R. Copland is a senior fellow with and director of legal policy for the Manhattan Institute.

Danny Crichton is executive editor of TechCrunch Extra Crunch.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal, the Dietrich Weismann Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books, including Out into the Beautiful World.

Nicole Gelinas is a City Journal contributing editor, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington.

Edward L. Glaeser is a professor of economics at Harvard University and the author of Triumph of the City.

Kay S. Hymowitz is a City Journal contributing editor and the author of Manning Up: How the Rise of Women Has Turned Men into Boys.

Peter Kolchinsky is managing partner of RA Capital Management and author of The Great American Drug Deal.

Bruno Maçães is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. His book History Has Begun: The Birth of a New America will be published in September.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of The Diversity Delusion.

Steven Malanga is the senior editor of City Journal, the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of Shakedown: The Continuing Conspiracy Against the American Taxpayer.

Mark P. Mills is a Manhattan Institute senior fellow and author of Digital Cathedrals: The Information Infrastructure Era.

Will Morrisey is professor emeritus of politics at Hillsdale College. His latest book, Melville’s Ship of State, will be published later this year.

Christopher F. Rufo is a contributing editor of City Journal, documentary filmmaker, and research fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty.

Emily Esfahani Smith, a journalist in Washington, D.C., is the author of The Power of Meaning.

Laura Vanderkam is the author of several time-management and productivity books, including 168 Hours.

Soundings:

Michael Gibson is a cofounder of 1517 Fund, a venture-capital firm in California. Joel Kotkin is the executive director of the Center for Opportunity Urbanism. Clark Whelton, a New York–based writer, was a speechwriter for New York City mayors Edward Koch and Rudolph Giuliani.

Artists:

Garry Brown is a Scottish illustrator who is the regular interior artist for Brian Woods’s The Massive. For over 15 years, Jason Kernevich and Dustin Summers have been working together as The Heads of State. They’ve created an award-winning mix of design and illustration. Sandra Mack-Valencia is an award-winning Colombian painter who has exhibited work in Japan, Paris, Italy, and the United States. Paul Pope is an American artist/designer. In 2010, he was recognized as a Master Artist by the American Council of the Arts. Patric Sandri is a freelance illustrator whose work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, National Journal, and other publications.