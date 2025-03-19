How a University Program Skirts DEI Bans

For years, the federal government has directed grant money to university programs that recruit faculty on the basis of race. But as states and the federal government now turn against DEI, these programs’ administrators increasingly face a legal challenge: How can they continue their race-conscious missions in the wake of state and federal bans on race-conscious policies?

In a new reported feature, Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow John Sailer reveals the results of his investigation into one of these programs, “RISE UPP,” founded in 2022 to increase the number of “minoritized postdoctoral scholars” on various college campuses. Sailer reports that, rather than comply with state and federal law, “program administrators brainstormed ‘workarounds’ to state policy, disguised the project’s true intentions, and used proxies to achieve their demographic goals.” Such evasive tactics, he argues, are just as bad as the explicitly race-based frameworks that these programs adopted at their inception.

